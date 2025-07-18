This is the first campaign after Leo Burnett Sydney was appointed to the Superloop’s account. The creative focuses on showing how ‘super’ the internet experience is with Superloop through a range of distinctive brand messages. To bring the creative idea to life, Leo Burnett decided to refresh some of the best bits of the internet; starting with refreshing a celebrated meme, Anthony ‘Spice’ Adams, a former NFL player.



Superloop’s creative agency Leo Burnett came to us with a very specific requirement: to license Anthony ‘Spice’ Adams’ ‘Rubbing Hands’ meme without infringing on any third party rights.



With their strong network of contacts, Born Licensing identified the key stakeholders and negotiated the commercial terms of the licensing along with managing all other aspects of the project from start to finish.



Once the license agreement was signed, Leo Burnett Sydney could safely feature Anthony ‘Spice’ Adam in their campaign. Born Licensing managed negotiations and the approval process from start to finish.



The 30”, 20” and 6” ads went live across all broadcast and all internet media in Australia, as part of Superloop’s ‘My Speed Boost’ campaign.



Born Licensing managed the entire licensing process of the Rubbing Hands Guy meme for this Superloop campaign. Thanks to our unique business model and strong relationships with Rights Holders, we were able to provide guidance to the creative agency and help make the job feasible.

