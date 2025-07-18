To celebrate the launch of Google Pixel 7, Anomaly Berlin developed a range of films that show a variety of hobbies, trends, passions, activities that are dear to Germans, including cosplay. Germany is full of seemingly ordinary people with unordinary lives, hobbies and traditions, so the goal of the campaign was to celebrate those who embrace their authentic selves and their passions with a little help from the Pixel 7. The campaign also needed to demonstrate the usefulness of the Pixel 7’s ‘no hands’ feature.



In the end, Vi from League of Legends was chosen as the perfect character for the campaign due to the game’s popualrity and Vi’s famous gauntlets that are great for punching through walls - but not ideal for picking up mobile phones! With the brief to license League of Legends within budget, we reached out to the Rights Holders and negotiated the commercial terms. We worked with the Rights Holders to also identify real-life cosplayers that were already associated with League of Legends to make the spot even more authentic. The creative team at Anomaly Berlin developed a storyboard around the assets and guidance that Born Licensing received from Riot Games, after walking the Rights Holders through the creative vision.



Google Pixel’s agency Anomaly Berlin reached out to us to explore ideas with us. They wanted to create a campaign featuring a cosplayer in costume as a popular video game character. The video game character needed to have difficulty in being able to pick up a mobile phone in order for the ‘No Hands’ concept to work. The licensing fees also needed to be within budget, and we had to ensure the characters’ Rights Holders would be comfortable with the creative idea Anomaly Berlin had envisioned.



Born Licensing took the creative idea to Riot Games to scope out the feasibility of the project. Using over a decade of industry experience and having worked with several gaming companies, we secured the rights for Google Pixel to feature League of Legends in their online, social, TV and cinema campaign. With our expertise in licensing, we handled the contractual process to make it as smooth and speedy as possible for all involved, including the Rights Holder, Anomaly Berlin and Google Pixel.



Riot Games, the licensors of the League of Legends brand, had to be kept in the loop across all creative development. This included the storyboards, sound mixes, poses, edits and final material. Born Licensing ensured all the material was available to incorporate into the project. Throughout the development we submitted updates to Riot Games to confirm they were comfortable with the progress, and communicated any concerns to the team at Anomaly Berlin. Born Licensing managed the entire approval process from start to finish, allowing all other parties to focus on what they do best.



The campaign launched in November 2022, with 20’ films being distributed in Germany across social media platforms, TV and cinema. The campaign sees a cosplayer impersonating the popular character Vi from League of Legends while she interacts with Google Pixel’s latest Pixel 7.

