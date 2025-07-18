One hundred years ago, a little-known but now iconic adventure pioneer broke the mould to redefine what was possible for explorers. Between 1922 and 1927, Aloha Wanderwell became the first woman to drive around the world on a journey that took her through 43 countries. Partially sponsored by Ford Motor Company, she set the record in a Ford Model T – the car that put the world on wheels. Now, as Ford accelerates in its mission to lead the electric vehicle revolution, the company has joined forces with adventure influencer Lexie Alford – known to many as Lexie Limitless – to continue Wanderwell’s legacy of redefining exploration with an ambitious round-the-world journey in the new electric Ford Explorer. Beginning later this year (2023) the expedition will take Lexie all over the globe; embracing challenges, meeting people from many cultures, and visiting places of outstanding beauty, all supported by the zero-tailpipe emission Ford Explorer. Just as Ford supported Wanderwell in the 1920s, the automaker is collaborating with Lexie Alford on this 21st century journey to celebrate the modern-day explorer with a passion for sustainable travel, and also to showcase what is truly possible in an electric vehicle.



Ford’s creative agency approached us to manage the licensing of Aloha Wanderwell for this campaign. Having worked with many estates before including the estate of Bruce Lee, Peter Finch, Ingrid Bergman, and Humphrey Bogart, we understood the sensitivities and respect required when working with the estates of inspiring figures who are no longer with us.



Working alongside the estate of Aloha Wanderwell Born Licensing managed the release of assets including archive footage and photography featuring Aloha Wanderwell. Throughout the production of the campaign, Born Licensing’s primary focus was ensuring all parties’ objectives could be met, while honoring the legacy of Aloha Wanderwell.



Born Licensing’s main role was to ensure the estate were fully comfortable with how Aloha Wanderwell’s story was shared in this inspiring campaign. We worked closely with the estate sharing all campaign material to ensure they were kept in the loop and were happy with the final result. Born Licensing managed all aspects of communication between the estate, Ford, AMV BBDO, and Wieden+Kennedy.



In March 2023 Ford revealed the new electric Explorer, fully equipped to set families across Europe on the road to adventure. The campaign will air on broadcast, online, social, print, and OOH across Europe. Following in the footsteps of Aloha Wanderwell, Lexie started her journey in Nice, France, in September 2023. Stay tuned for the rest of Lexie’s expedition across the globe.

