Since 2020, we’ve stood alongside France’s second-oldest football club as creative partners – shaping a visual identity that breaks with convention and speaks from the heart of Red Star FC. Over the years, our campaigns have built a distinct design language rooted in authenticity and cultural depth – far from football’s glossy mainstream.



For the current season, we once again had the honor of taking the creative lead – and fell in love all over again:

Concrete Ideas: A Heart of Stone



The Stade Bauer – Heart and Home of the Club – is under construction.

Our task was to translate this raw, visible state of transition into a bold design language that sharpens the club’s identity instead of masking the reality. The challenge: to turn a temporary in-between into a deliberate aesthetic statement – one that fuses social context, club history, and visual DNA. No euphemisms. No cosmetic cover-ups. Just a confident concrete declaration of transformation – a tangible sign of change and an expression of a unique attitude.







Identity over Image



“Concrete means foundation. And everything we build together on top of it. The architecture of Stade Bauer, the visual rhythm of Saint-Ouen, the patina of the past – it all comes together in a campaign that, quite literally, throws stones.”



(Marcel Häusler, Creative Director, Karl Anders Paris)







Our campaign embraces graphic brutalism not just as a style, but as a statement. Concrete and construction become potent metaphors for foundation, resilience, and momentum. We translate the soul of Stade Bauer into a raw, material-driven visual language – one that channels the tactility of poured concrete into the digital sphere.

At the core: a custom-designed typeface – rough-edged, bold, and unmistakably original – paired with a new emblem for the stadium. Its form draws directly from the surrounding architecture and urban landscape of Saint-Ouen. Even the jersey design follows this visual logic: minimalist, tactile, uncompromising.

The result is a visual manifesto that stands out in the world of sport – making the values of Red Star FC unmistakably visible: independence, authenticity, and deep roots in the local community.

