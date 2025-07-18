For Tesco’s 2022 Christmas campaign BBH London came up with a brilliant political-style broadcast concept from ‘The Christmas Party’ to address “Joy Shortage”. To reflect the mood of the nation and show that despite the tough current climate, Tesco wanted to show that festive merriment would still be high on the nation’s agenda.



BBH London came to us looking for a loved Christmas film to feature in their campaign. In line with the political-style broadcast theme, they wanted to reference a popular Christmas movie that would encourage debate. In the end, Love Actually was chosen with The Christmas Party asking for a referendum to see if “Love Actually is the greatest Christmas film…”



Born Licensing was able to negotiate the license fee for Love Actually within the parameters of the client’s budget and tight timings. We also managed the approval process ensuring Universal Studios was comfortable with how their IP was being leveraged. As licensing agents for Universal Studios, we didn’t charge BBH or Tesco any clearance fees.



Born Licensing managed the approval process from start to finish, submitting all material for Universal Studios review to ensure they were comfortable with how their IP was being used within the spot. As Universal’s licensing agent we were able to turn around faster than usual approvals to ensure key deadlines were met.



Using our extensive experience we managed the negotiations and approval process for the licensing of Love Actually, saving BBH valuable time. With timings being particularly tight the use of a licensing agent with intimate knowledge of the industry and representation in place with Rights Holders was crucial.

