Hold Fast Co, Johnsonville’s agency, had a brief that involved finding short video bursts of outrage and angst.



Hold Fast Co came to Born for help in securing the license of Rock’em Sock’em Robots and asked for any other feasible recommendations based on their brief. Born sent a list of various potential clips, Popeye being included in that list. The creatives loved the idea of featuring both Popeye and Rock’em Sock’em Robots clips in the spots.



Since Born represents the Rights Holders, Mattel and King Features, Born had the strong relationships to make this campaign happen. Born guided the process smoothly, ensuring both Licensee and Licensor had every step covered along the way.



As always, Born Licensing managed the approval process from start to finish, submitting all material for King Features and Mattel’s approval to ensure they were comfortable with how their clips were being used. Born kept the process moving as quickly and smoothly as possible, ensuring the agency’s deadlines were met.

