Virgin Atlantic unveils the next chapter of its brand story with a bold, global campaign created by Lucky Generals. Building on the success of 'See the World Differently,' this new campaign shifts the spotlight from who Virgin Atlantic is to where it can take you – all while carrying its signature spirit of openness and positivity into the world.



Titled ‘A Rainbow in the Clouds’, the global multi-channel campaign champions the travel company’s spirit of openness and travelling with a restless energy. Showcasing just a few of the many desirable destinations Virgin Atlantic flies to, the campaign invites the world to see these places not just as dots on a map, but through the same vibrant lens as Virgin Atlantic and its travellers – as places to dive into fully and embrace with energy.



Having worked on several campaigns that required footage licensing and due to our great network of Licensors and great relationship with the agency, we were brought on board early in the process to identify the Rights Holders of the ‘Be A Rainbow in Someone Else’s Cloud’ clip featuring Dr. Maya Angelou on Oprah’s Master Class.



During the research and development phase, we quickly identified the Rights Holders of the footage and took them through the creative to make sure they were comfortable with the usage. We then negotiated terms and costs, and ensured that all deadlines were met on time. Given our previous work with clip licensing, we were able to guide the process smoothly, ensuring both Licensee and Licensor had every step covered along the way.



As always, we managed the approval process from start to finish, submitting scripts, storyboards and edits for Harpo’s approval to ensure they were happy with how the clip was being used in the ad. We were able to meet Lucky Generals’ key deadlines in an efficient and expedited manner, making sure the campaign was ready for delivery to the client.



The multi-faceted campaign spans the UK and US, and starts a new chapter for the brand and is made up of film, OOH, press, digital and social and was developed in collaboration with PHD UK and Jellyfish.