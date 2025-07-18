Asda and their creative agency Havas London wanted to do something really special for their 2022 Christmas campaign. It was important that they use a character that truly represented joy at Christmas. As Vicki Maguire, Chief Creative Officer at Havas London explained, “No one embodies the feeling of Christmas more than Buddy the Elf. He lives for Christmas – and right now, that sense of unapologetic joy is just what we need. So, who better to be hired as an Asda seasonal colleague – he’s even branded in Asda colours! It's the perfect partnership for Asda to ensure everyone is able to have the Christmas they deserve this year.”



Elf had never before been licensed for brand marketing campaigns. Born Licensing was called on by Havas to secure and negotiate the license for Elf through Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products. Whilst Born Licensing managed the IP license, Talent Republic worked in tandem with Will Ferrell.



Our reputation and strong relationship with Warner Bros. enabled us to secure a license for Elf for the first time in marketing. Timings were tight on this campaign due to the heavy post-production process needed to bring this campaign to life so having an existing relationship in place with Warner Bros. was crucial. After negotiating the commercial terms Born Licensing managed all other aspects of the licensing including the extensive creative approvals process and the release of assets so that Havas could focus on the rest of the production.



Working with what has been voted the UK’s favorite Christmas film required a lot of sensitivity to ensure a character as loved as Buddy was portrayed authentically. Warner Bros. had to be kept in the loop across all creative development. This included the script, storyboards, still poses, edits, and final material. Born Licensing managed the entire approval process from start to finish, allowing all other parties to focus on what they do best.



In order to seamlessly integrate classic footage into an all-new production, Framestore relied on meticulous planning and deft-touch VFX techniques. Having skilfully rotoscoped Buddy out of the original film, the team helped fit an entire new world around him that was faithful down to the last eyeline, shadow and cast interaction. Intricate match grading then provided the final festive touch, bringing our modern world closer to the look, feel and spirit of the beloved original film.



After scattering a trail of festive breadcrumbs – causing fans of the 2003 movie classic to exclaim ‘I know him!’ – Christmas-loving character Buddy the Elf was confirmed as Asda’s newest seasonal recruit when the 90’ spot premiered on Friday 4 November to UK audiences. The campaign also sees in-store Tannoy announcements from Buddy himself, and Asda-exclusive Elf-themed food and clothing. Asda will also highlight 12 iconic products spanning its mid-tier, general merchandising, Extra Special, and George ranges through a number of product-led TV, social, and print ads.



The campaign was named the nation's favourite ad of 2022 by ITV and System1. System1's Test Your Ad platform measured viewers' second-by-second emotional responses to 25,000 ads aired in the UK during 2022. The campaign is ‘one of the most emotionally effective Christmas ads’ System1 has ever tested.