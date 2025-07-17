The “Blenda” music video by Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul was masterfully directed by Bob Jeusette, with production by ILA, creating a visually captivating narrative. Jeusette’s direction brings a bold and dynamic energy to the video, seamlessly blending surreal, vibrant visuals with the track’s powerful themes of identity and belonging. The production by ILA enhances this vision with its sleek, high-quality execution, combining striking imagery and clever storytelling. The result is an engaging, genre-defying video that perfectly complements the song’s message, showcasing the artistic synergy between Bob Jeusette’s direction and ILA’s production expertise.

