Scoot over, Kardashians. Time to get your glasses on for the binge-watch of a lifetime with “The Tatemans”

Together with our talents Emil Pabon and Bob Jeusette, Ace&Tate created a Campy campaign within the framework of a reality-tv show. Emil and Bob excelled in translating the Ace&Tate fictional dream by playing with character traits and an overall soapy context.

To quote their synopsis: “Glasses with impeccable style and a tasteful amount of drama.”