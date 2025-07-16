senckađ
work

Swiss Tourism - Players Partners

Swiss Tourism
16/07/2025
3
As proud host of the UEFA Women's EURO 2025, Switzerland welcomes fans from across the globe to discover a country so astonishing, so dazzling, so heart-stealing, you might just forget why you came in the first place.

From majestic Alpine peaks to glistening lakes, from buzzing cities to mouthwatering cuisine – every corner is a goal in itself.

Just watch the film and ask Theo – husband to a footballer, drawn here by the game… and spellbound by the scenery.

Get ready for hospitality that’s warm, generous, and unmistakably Swiss – during the tournament and long after the final whistle.

If you need more than just beautiful – you need Switzerland.
––
www.switzerland.com/waiting

#WEURO2025 #IneedSwitzerland #TooMuchBeautiful

