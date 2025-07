Plan A is a 6-part documentary series that follows the rise of 5 young musical talents as they take their first steps on the Belgian music scene, where ambitious rap and hip-hop talents seem to be popping up like mushrooms in recent years. What binds them together? They have no plan B, no safety net, and no alternative. Plan A is a documentary series bursting with music, color, and fighting spirit. A series that makes you dream.

The full series is available on VRT MAX.