work

Mercedes-Benz V-Class - Keep Them Guessing

Mercedes-Benz V-Class
16/07/2025
Credits
The Insight

Because of its price point, prestige, and exclusivity, whenever someone sees a V-Class on the road, they can’t help but wonder who’s inside and what they do for a living.

Big Idea:

Keep Them Guessing. 

The Execution:

To launch the new V-Class, we decided to lean into that curiosity. Enter our big idea: Keep Them Guessing. A robust, through-the-line campaign featuring intriguing teasers, compelling communication, and a bold PR stunt at our competitor’s biggest motorsport event, BMW M-Fest. A move that didn’t just turn heads, it turned sales projections too.

The ‘Keep Them Guessing’ campaign kept Mzansi intrigued, engaged, and entertained at every touchpoint, resulting in a launch that exceeded expectations. It went beyond traditional campaign metrics to drive real-world impact and tangible sales. So tangible, in fact, that on launch day, Mercedes-Benz dealerships sold out, moving every single V-Class available.

Further proof that our campaign did not just generate buzz but also delivered phenomenal results in real time.

