work

Himalaya Wellness - A Love Story That Got Everyone Talking

Himalaya Wellness
16/07/2025
In today’s always-on social landscape, the most powerful opportunities aren’t handed over in briefs—they unfold in real-time, shaped by what people care about right now.

While monitoring daily social chatter, we noticed a uniquely heartfelt story capturing South Africa’s attention on TikTok: Lindomar, a creator with a gift for storytelling, was publicly courting Lelo. Every drop, DM, and romantic gesture was met with popcorn emojis and swooning comments. It was non-commercial content that people relished—better than waiting for the next episode on Netflix. Because people don’t watch ads anymore. They watch TikToks. They engage with original, emotionally-driven stories that feel real and good-hearted.

That’s when we saw the perfect moment for Himalaya Wellness to naturally step in—no brief, no commercial setup. Just good timing, genuine sentiment, and the kind of storytelling that audiences truly love.

