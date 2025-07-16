Protest is not a threat—it is a driving force for change. For Amnesty International’s latest campaign, Protect the Protest, ILA Studio brought this message to life with a striking film directed by Jef Boes.

Rather than focusing on large-scale demonstrations, the film tells a more personal story. It contrasts moments of past protests with the freedoms they made possible, reinforcing the idea that every act of resistance, no matter how small, contributes to progress.

“We wanted to strip away the usual imagery of megaphones and mass crowds and instead show what protest truly achieves,” says Jef Boes. “It’s about the world we live in today, shaped by those who fought before us.”

Protect the Protest is now airing in prime time on VRT and available online.

