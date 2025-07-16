Our partnership with Eastpak has always been about pushing creative boundaries, and the “A Resist’r Case” campaign is no exception. Collaborating once again with director and photographer Jef Boes, we crafted a cinematic narrative that perfectly captures Eastpak’s spirit of durability and adventure.

Inspired by classic action thrillers like Ronin and Pulp Fiction, the campaign tells the story of two couriers navigating chaos and intrigue to deliver a suitcase from point A to B. Set against the gritty charm of Brussels, each moment—whether a tense rooftop leap or a screeching getaway—highlights the suitcase’s resilience as it weathers every scrape, drop, and twist.

At ILA, we’ve been proud partners with Eastpak for years, and this project reflects the trust and synergy we’ve built together. From concept development to the final edit, we poured our expertise into creating a cohesive story that feels authentic, energetic, and true to the brand.

Jef Boes, with his raw and honest style, brought this campaign to life, capturing the chaos and charm of the journey while showcasing the suitcase as more than just a product—it’s a tough, reliable companion built for life’s unpredictable adventures.

The “A Resist’r Case” campaign stands as a testament to the enduring partnership between Eastpak and ILA, where bold ideas meet seamless execution to create stories that resonate.

