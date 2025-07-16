Hipro was a wild rollercoaster of a ride. With two films to make, we had to move extra fast, leaving us with little time to prepare. Fortunately, the extremely experienced director Jef Boes and dedicated production team were on the job.

The first film stars Lotte Kopecky, who is the sportswoman of the year with a world title from Glasgow. She requested to be filmed in her own training center, which meant we had to follow strict guidelines regarding shoot time, all within a single day. The second film stars Cyntia Bolingo, a Belgian sprinter, who competed in the World Championship in Bejing and won the Silver medal in 400 metres at the European Athletics Indoor Championship. An impressive cast to say the least.

Here’s a fun fact – the final edit has been dubbed as the benchmark for their future spots!

