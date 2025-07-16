6 COUNTRIES, 6 FILMS

The campaign shares stories of a day in the life of six residents of six different countries. Cinematographic footage captures the countries’ cultural wealth while highlighting how Belgian beer culture has slowly gained a spot there. Each film ends with a familiar moment of (self)reflection at the end of the day. During this moment, we see the protagonist deliberately opt for a Belgian Kasteelbier over their own country’s traditional beverage. This moment of true wealth is also captured in a campaign portrait.

Stories revolve around emotions, and as everyone will acknowledge in these times of massive content consumption, emotions are not only invoked by beautiful images. Music is also a major component of such experiences. A good composition draws you deeper into the story, provides context, and elicits goosebumps. So we contacted Peter Baert, head of his own renowned sound studio Raygun in Brussels, to create these elements. The film composer, who received international accolades for the Hollywood production “The Water Man” in 2021, was immediately enthusiastic about being introduced to the project. He created a soundtrack that perfectly encompassed the country’s spirit in question on a not-so-lavish budget. For virtually all countries, and accordingly, for every film, he had local artists from those countries come to the studio to make sure of the details, or “couchkes”, as they say in Brussels. These soundtracks will be released on Spotify in the near future.

We traveled to Wyoming, France, Israel, Netherlands, Russia, and Ireland to capture short portraits of bon vivant, candid and not bothered by what the outside world thinks of them. All with a Kasteelbier in hand, of course.



