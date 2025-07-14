We launched the InnerGroup Monday question series to get real insights from marketing and creative leaders. No fluff—just honest answers about what’s working.



Last week, ​Michael Storey, our SVP of Global Advisory, asked: What’s been the biggest change to your in-house marketing strategy this year?

Here’s what you said:

29% are growing in-house teams to reduce reliance on agencies

29% are using AI to improve efficiency

25% are using flexible, on-demand resources to handle content surges

17% are doubling down on data-driven decision-making

So what’s really happening beneath these numbers? Let’s decode what our survey respondents told us…

The 29% expanding in-house teams shows that brands are seeking more control. With marketing growing more complex, businesses see in-house teams as more adaptable and cost-effective than external agencies. They can move faster, experiment more, and align better with brand goals. This is borne out by real observations, for example, one creative ops leader I met at Henry Stewart Creative Ops London last week told me they reduced campaign production time by a staggering 40% after bringing design in-house, while maintaining better brand consistency. Of course, scaling too quickly can lead to silos and misalignment without the proper structures in place. It’s all about balance.

The 29% adopting AI are doing more than just automating tasks. No longer only for data analysis; AI is streamlining workflows and cutting down on repetitive tasks, like having Usain Bolt running your ops. The risk? Efficiency overshadows innovation. AI can’t yet replace the creative insight that makes marketing unique. The key is to use it to enhance creativity, not replace it.

The 25% using on-demand resources shows how critical scalability has become. When content needs spike, it’s more efficient to tap into flexible resources rather than scale a team permanently. This allows teams to stay lean but responsive. I’ve heard arguments that too much reliance on external help can result in a loss of brand consistency and control, but robust templates, application guides and brand immersion sessions will mitigate against that.

Finally, the 17% focused on data-driven decisions want to make smarter choices in real-time. Lionel Messi isn’t just a supreme goalscorer—he sees the game three steps ahead, anticipating plays before they happen. The best marketing teams do the same with data, using it not just to react, but to predict and shape what comes next. Because data alone isn’t enough—without the right context, it can lead to misguided decisions that miss the emotional connections consumers respond to. The key? Combining data with creative intuition—so teams can adapt quickly without losing sight of the human element.

These trends point to one thing: Agility

What ties all this together? The ability to shift gears instantly. In-house teams are taking control, using technology to work smarter, and focusing on flexibility to keep up with constant change. In-house teams today need to ‘float like a butterfly and sting like a bee’—balancing speed, adaptability, and impact.

We might be leaning into sports metaphors here, but the parallels are real. Today’s marketing teams need the speed of Usain Bolt, the agility of Muhammad Ali, and the game intelligence of Lionel Messi to stay ahead.

What’s next?

We believe that in-house agencies today have an unprecedented opportunity to become the Agency of Record (AOR) for their brands. By integrating data-driven strategies, embracing new tech, and building adaptable teams, in-house teams are positioned to take on a more central role in shaping brand strategy. And not before time.

