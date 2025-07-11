Welcome to the dark side of Dunkin’.



Where bold design meets bold flavor. Our spot for Dunkin’s Dark Roast blends motion graphics, neon flair, and rich textures to reveal the depth behind a deceptively simple cup of coffee.

Hot or iced, Dunkin’ Dark Roast, Fall Spice Infused, and the Original Blend all look delicious. We used a combination of CG and live-action elements to create a blend of effects that work seamlessly together. Neon signage revealed in the shadows put a flare of nightlife into a traditional morning drink. This is for the people who seek out Dunkin’ for their energy, no matter the time of day.



VISUAL DEVELOPMENT

We combined live-action footage with animated shadows and motion-graphic text to build a stylish one-shot. Coffee beans cascade through the scene, adding depth and texture, while Dunkin’s signature pink grounds the entire look.

MOTION TESTS

We filmed real coffee in real Dunkin’ cups, testing motion rigs and camera angles to find the perfect vibe. Practical elements gave us the realism we needed before layering in effects.

SIMULATIONS

We enhanced the coffee visuals with subtle steam and texture effects to convey warmth and flavor. Every frame was crafted to look rich, smooth, and crave-worthy.