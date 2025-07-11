senckađ
Dulcogas - Dulcogas - Don't Blame the Dog - Secret

Dulcogas
11/07/2025
Someone farts. The room goes quiet. The dog gets blamed.

It happens every day, and the dogs are over it. With Dulcogas, we gave them a voice and a chance to set the record straight.

This campaign stars three disgruntled pups tired of taking the fall for every rogue stink. Told from their point of view, the spot blends humor, heart, and a bit of awkward honesty. We focused on expressive performances, charming characters, and a universal truth: gas relief matters.

VISUAL DEVELOPMENT
We asked ourselves what a dog protest might look like. The answer was cute, funny, and surprisingly emotional. We placed our dogs in classic at-home settings—the doghouse, backyard, and living room—and gave each a distinct personality and voice. Using digital heads on real bodies, we kept every expression clear and every hair in place. The tone was playful but grounded in visual storytelling.

PROCESS
We used real dogs as our base, then created animated heads to match each one's unique look and energy. Everything above the collar was digitally built. From fur and lighting to teeth, gums, and twitchy ears, every detail was carefully crafted to feel true to life.

The result is a funny, relatable, and surprisingly heartfelt reminder that sometimes... it’s not the dog.

