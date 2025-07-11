senckađ
Crunchyroll - Hime's XBOX Game Pass

Crunchyroll
11/07/2025
You won’t believe how Crunchyroll's Hime got her Xbox Pass. On her trip to the city, Hime discovered a blimp that smashed into a control tower. This ignited an epic chain reaction that rewarded Hime with an XBOX game pass. We absolutely loved working with Crunchyroll to use an exciting anime style to tell the story of Hime’s unexpected trip to the city.

THE STYLE OF HIME’S WORLD
Japan’s cityscapes are unique and gorgeous, featuring a vast ecosystem of illustrated ads. Just one city block is a visual explosion. Using other works featuring Hime, we sought to match the style of her world and build a cityscape that felt unique to the high energy of Crunchroll. Our cityscapes had to be dense and full of illustration and advertising that felt unique to Hime’s world. We created an aquarium, traditional temple parks and gardens, and an entertainment district where the main action heats up.

ANIME PROCESS
We built out our own model sheet that was accurate to Hime’s design. We worked with Crunchyroll to be 100 percent faithful to her iconic design. Digital compositing allowed multiple character passes of hand-drawn and 3D techniques to build out each scene. We built a 3D model of Hime’s city to generate a base for our hand-painted backgrounds. This allowed us to quickly build an accurate space that was consistent from shot to shot. Then we used overlayed effects to heighten excitement and evoke the traditional and recognizable style of anime.

