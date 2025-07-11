Everyone knows the irritation of a canker sore. We tapped into that universal feeling to tell the story of Hank—a cranky canker sore on a journey toward relief.



Inspired by the charm of children’s books, this traditionally animated 2D short pairs bold colors and whimsical design with hand-drawn animation. As Hank faces a world full of everyday irritants, his light-hearted story comes to life for audiences of all ages.



CHARACTER DESIGN EXPLORATION

Meet Hank. He’s moody, sensitive, and quick to react—but once soothed, his calmer side shines through. We explored a range of expressions and styles to capture both his cranky and relieved personalities, aiming for the right mix of clarity, charm, and appeal.



FINAL DESIGN & VISUAL TREATMENT

Once we landed on Hank’s look, we explored both 2D and 3D executions to find the right visual tone. This process helped enrich the storytelling and balance handcrafted style with visual clarity.



VISUAL DEVELOPMENT

The illustrated backgrounds serve as a second character—loud, expressive, and full of exaggerated irritants. Each scene dramatizes Hank’s discomfort in a playful, over-the-top way that contrasts with his search for relief.



PROCESS

We combined the charm of hand-drawn animation with the precision of digital compositing. This allowed us to retain the organic feel of traditional art while enhancing production quality.



SUMMARY

In bringing Hank’s story to life, we turned everyday annoyance into a playful, storybook adventure. Through expressive design, thoughtful animation, and a touch of humor, we created a world that captures both irritation and the joy of finding relief.

