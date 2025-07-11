senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
work

TRIP Drinks - The Brother's TRIP

TRIP Drinks
11/07/2025
1
Share
Download
EMBED
EMBED WITH CREDITS
Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Vampire Diaries stars Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder has teamed up with TRIP Drinks to promote their new Brother’s TRIP cocktail.

The videos, created by tech-powered production company Untold Fable, features the two actors from the hit TV show mixing TRIP’s calming peach and ginger drinks with their own Brother’s Bond Bourbon to create the ultimate summer cocktail.

A cocktail challenge video is the first instalment of a broader U.S. campaign designed to reach Gen Z and millennial audiences through celebrity-led, culturally relevant social-first content.

The campaign includes behind-the-scenes content, stills and extended video edits hosted on YouTube. More content from the social-first campaign will drop throughout the summer on Instagram and TikTok.  

Wesley and Somerhalder launched Brother’s Bond Bourbon in 2021, and it has since become one of the fastest-growing whiskey brands in the U.S.

About
MORE ABOUT undefined
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1