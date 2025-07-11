Vampire Diaries stars Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder has teamed up with TRIP Drinks to promote their new Brother’s TRIP cocktail.

The videos, created by tech-powered production company Untold Fable, features the two actors from the hit TV show mixing TRIP’s calming peach and ginger drinks with their own Brother’s Bond Bourbon to create the ultimate summer cocktail.



A cocktail challenge video is the first instalment of a broader U.S. campaign designed to reach Gen Z and millennial audiences through celebrity-led, culturally relevant social-first content.



The campaign includes behind-the-scenes content, stills and extended video edits hosted on YouTube. More content from the social-first campaign will drop throughout the summer on Instagram and TikTok.

Wesley and Somerhalder launched Brother’s Bond Bourbon in 2021, and it has since become one of the fastest-growing whiskey brands in the U.S.