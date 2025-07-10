2D animated commercial directed by Eastend Western

Kick Procrastination, Uncertainty and Indecision to the curb with Thumbtack! Directors Jack Cunningham and Nicolas Ménard collaborated with the home project planning app to anthropomorphise the bothersome emotions that obstruct the crucial home improvements we prioritise.



By transforming these feelings into kinetic 2D characters which chaotically invade the homeowners’ peaceful spaces, the spots shows how Thumbtack can make these common anxieties disappear.

