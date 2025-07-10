senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
work

Lemonade - It's About Time Insurance Does That!

Lemonade
10/07/2025
1
Share
Download
EMBED
EMBED WITH CREDITS
Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Mixed Media campaign directed by Fx Goby

Tactile storytelling for a tech-first brand. This charming series of spots for insurance company Lemonade, produced by Nexus Studios and directed by Fx Goby, blends live-action, stop-motion, 2D, and 3D animation. Using handmade aesthetics Fx gives Lemonade’s fully digital experience a human touch. Fortunately, Fx and Nexus Studios were well-equipped to dip into their creative toolboxes to pull out the right technique for each story.

From the textural richness of a woollen jumper to the cosmic scale of an infinite music library, each spot brings its own tone yet while remaining unified under a shared sense of craft, playfulness, and imagination.

About
MORE ABOUT undefined
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1