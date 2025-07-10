Mixed Media campaign directed by Fx Goby

Tactile storytelling for a tech-first brand. This charming series of spots for insurance company Lemonade, produced by Nexus Studios and directed by Fx Goby, blends live-action, stop-motion, 2D, and 3D animation. Using handmade aesthetics Fx gives Lemonade’s fully digital experience a human touch. Fortunately, Fx and Nexus Studios were well-equipped to dip into their creative toolboxes to pull out the right technique for each story.



From the textural richness of a woollen jumper to the cosmic scale of an infinite music library, each spot brings its own tone yet while remaining unified under a shared sense of craft, playfulness, and imagination.

