work

Mercedes - Mercedes x F1

Mercedes
10/07/2025
Credits
3D Site Specific Film directed by Factory Fifteen

Nexus Studios teamed up with Mercedes-Benz USA and their integrated Agency of Record, Merkley+Partners to craft this breathtaking experience for Sphere – aired during Formula One's Las Vegas Grand Prix. The 90-second spot was directed by Factory Fifteen and transformed the Sphere into a giant snow globe revealing turntables of four Mercedes cars. For each car, a distinctive environment was created to reflect the car's unique properties with the Mercedes Starmark used as a transition device.

Drawing on our experience creating content for Sphere's interior, with our contribution to UFC Noche, as well as previous work for the Exo-Sphere, we brought the creative insight and technical expertise to quickly present various options during pitching while pushing the project as far as possible, all while working within challenging production timelines.

