PUMA - PUMA x F1

PUMA
10/07/2025
Mixed Media Site Specific Film directed by Shane Griffin

To mark F1’s race week in Las Vegas, director Shane Griffin teamed up with PUMA to craft a stand-out brand visualiser for Sphere’s breathtaking exosphere. Drawing on his extensive skill set, Shane led the Nexus Studios team to deliver a dynamic mixed-media piece that captivates from the start. From a photorealistic puma prowling to camera, to crash zooming into an F1 car, from smoke sims to motion graphics, the piece makes every second count.

The Sphere’s unique canvas demanded an almost modular approach, pushing Shane to assemble a collage of striking individual elements that would work independently from all the 360 degrees of vantage points the screen offers but also come together in perfect harmony. As the film moves between these elements, it speeds up, slows down, and zig and zags to create a dynamic push-pull effect—fully engaging the audience.

