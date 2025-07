Nike Jordan's "Shattered Backboard" campaign transcends nostalgia to explore the raw, disruptive energy that defines greatness. Inspired by Michael Jordan’s iconic 1985 backboard-breaking dunk in an exhibition game in Italy, "Shattered Backboard" shines as a tribute to a historic moment. Through cinematic visuals and tactile usages of marionette puppetry, the campaign positions the Jordan legacy as a historical force, continuing to break boundaries and expectations in sport, style, and culture.