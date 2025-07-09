What do space, hockey, octopuses, cheetahs, fighter jets, heavy metal, tigers, rubber ducks, pink orcas, bears, crowns, fireballs, and NHL jerseys all have in common?

Fastland. Every bit of it lives in Fastland.



VISUAL DEVELOPMENT

Welcome to Fastland, a high-speed collage of everything fast. Using a mix of 2D and 3D animation, we created a hard-hitting, face-melting blast of motion flying straight at the camera. The core question? What does Fastland actually look like?

We started with anything fast and gave it a hockey twist. Rockstar? Put a mask on him. Synthwave grid? Make it icy blue. Octopus? Fire a puck through its teeth. Repeat until it feels like a whole new world. That’s Fastland.



BUT HOW?

We blocked camera motion in a 3D animatic to nail the big moves and give structure to both 2D and 3D assets. 2D animation was matched to the camera path, while 3D assets were placed into the scene. A lot of tiny steps came together to form one seamless, continuous shot.



THE SOCIAL SIDE

After the main spot, we extended the world into eye-catching social posts designed for repeat viewing. Fastland’s style carried across platforms, making the campaign feel bold, iconic, and impossible to ignore.



HAND-DRAWN EFFECTS

Fastland demanded energy, so we layered in bright, kinetic effects to heighten the chaos without overwhelming the frame. The goal was to hit your eyes with color and motion and keep them locked in until the very end.

