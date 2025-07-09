senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
work

Adidas - Welcome To Fastland

Adidas
09/07/2025
6
Share
Download
EMBED
EMBED WITH CREDITS
Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

What do space, hockey, octopuses, cheetahs, fighter jets, heavy metal, tigers, rubber ducks, pink orcas, bears, crowns, fireballs, and NHL jerseys all have in common?
Fastland. Every bit of it lives in Fastland.

VISUAL DEVELOPMENT
Welcome to Fastland, a high-speed collage of everything fast. Using a mix of 2D and 3D animation, we created a hard-hitting, face-melting blast of motion flying straight at the camera. The core question? What does Fastland actually look like?
We started with anything fast and gave it a hockey twist. Rockstar? Put a mask on him. Synthwave grid? Make it icy blue. Octopus? Fire a puck through its teeth. Repeat until it feels like a whole new world. That’s Fastland.

BUT HOW?
We blocked camera motion in a 3D animatic to nail the big moves and give structure to both 2D and 3D assets. 2D animation was matched to the camera path, while 3D assets were placed into the scene. A lot of tiny steps came together to form one seamless, continuous shot.

THE SOCIAL SIDE
After the main spot, we extended the world into eye-catching social posts designed for repeat viewing. Fastland’s style carried across platforms, making the campaign feel bold, iconic, and impossible to ignore.

HAND-DRAWN EFFECTS
Fastland demanded energy, so we layered in bright, kinetic effects to heighten the chaos without overwhelming the frame. The goal was to hit your eyes with color and motion and keep them locked in until the very end.

About
MORE ABOUT undefined
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1