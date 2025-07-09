3D animated campaign directed by Laurie Rowan

Welcome to Lucy’s World. A brighter, greener future that’s not far out of grasp. Working with creative agency PMG and Green Mountain Energy, director Laurie Rowan took their beloved brand ambassador, Lucy, and built her a new 3D world ready for her to tell many more stories within. The world-building was designed to reflect Lucy’s positivity, with bright colours and charming details. As we zoom around the town trying to keep up with Lucy we take moments to focus in on intricate details. We love the sleeping cat in the shop window, the cap flying in the wind, and the smart transition from day to night. Guided by Lucy, we’re reminded that small actions can lead to big changes.

