3D Animated music video directed by Fx Goby

In a delirium of police lights and hallucinations, the BRIT and Grammy winning virtual band Gorillaz ring in a new dawn. We teamed up with 2D, Murdoc, Noodle and Russel to create the psychedelic video for their new track ‘Cracker Island’ ft. Thundercat. Directed by artist and Gorillaz co-creator Jamie Hewlett and our very own Fx Goby, ‘Cracker Island’ takes viewers on a late night jaunt to the City of Angels.



Originally based at Kong Studios in West London, the group of musical misfits have relocated to Silverlake, California as they recruit new members to join ‘The Last Cult’. With this new direction comes a new look, as the band now appear in super stylised 3D paving the way for multi-platform activations, courtesy of a close creative collaboration between Jamie and Fx.

