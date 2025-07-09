Stop-motion brand film directed by Johnny Kelly

This playful stop-motion spot pays homage to the iconic 1994 “Dancing Man” ad, 30 years later. To bring the perfect pint home, Guinness and AMV BBDO enlisted stop-motion master Johnny Kelly. Celebrating the Guinness Nitrosurge Device, Kelly blends stop-frame animation with live action to showcase the charming “Dancing Can.” Audiences are invited to watch as it performs the two-part pour with a quirky dance, set to Perez Prado’s “Guaglione” – just like in the 1994 classic. A modern twist on a beloved ad.