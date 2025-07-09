2D Short commercials directed by WERE

Milk Can Help you build muscle and grow…but it can’t extend your curfew or stop your monster’s dream of becoming a nail tech.

For MilkPEP’s ‘Milk Can Help’ campaign, we teamed up with directors WERE and Business Agency GALE to create a series of seven hilarious, fast-paced anime-inspired spots. Featuring bold animation, rapid reversals, and lovingly exaggerated tropes pulled straight from anime’s rich visual language, the films highlight milk’s benefits while playfully contrasting them with more absurd limitations.

From a monster under your bed dreaming of becoming a nail tech, to dodging curfews with super-powered climbing skills, each film speaks directly to a Gen-Z audience fluent in anime. Authenticity was key and WERE delivered, informed by a love for the genre they made sure to pack the films with references – how many can you spot?