Animated short films directed by Shynola

Enter the mesmerising world of ABBA Voyage.

Playing now at the ABBA Arena in London, an audience of 3000 fans gathers nearly every day to dance to the band’s beloved songs and watch the life-like avatars in an explosive and sensory ground-breaking live experience.

Directing trio Shynola were handpicked by the creators of the show to craft two short films for the tracks ‘Eagle’ and ‘Voulez-Vous’.

The beautifully kaleidoscopic and painterly animations chronicle the tale of Rora, a valiant hero on a quest to find the legend of ABBA.