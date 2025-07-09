senckađ
Headspace & Meta - Headspace XR

Headspace & Meta
09/07/2025
Revealing an immersive playground for the mind, Headspace XR is a first-of-its-kind XR product where users can move, play, meditate and explore an open world with their friends, all while learning lifelong mindfulness skills they can benefit from in the real world.

In a world facing a mental health crisis, especially among young people, Headspace, Meta, and Nexus Studios saw a powerful opportunity to provide new audiences with wellness techniques using XR. Headspace XR is the result of a long history between Nexus Studios and both Headspace and Meta. It was carefully designed to engage younger generations – particularly Gen Z – with mindfulness and meditation techniques through a new and innovative medium.

Offering players a controller free experience allows users to form an even deeper mind, body connection. So we invented a new way to move using hand tracking called “Slingshot Locomotion”. You pinch and pull back to slingshot your way forward. An innovative mental model with a simple gesture. Our “Slingshot Locomotion” is just one of many ways we’ve innovated in this diegetic user experience.

Download Headspace XR exclusively in the Meta Quest Store here.

