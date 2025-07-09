senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
work

Back Market - The Monster

Back Market
09/07/2025
1
Share
Download
EMBED
EMBED WITH CREDITS
Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Puppetry commercial directed by Johnny Kelly

Meet an unlikely pair of puppet heroes inspiring conscious consumption. 

Johnny Kelly's endearing story of a young girl and a monster highlights the impact of our insatiable desire for the new and offers an alternative path.

Johnny led a group of artists including Andy Gent’s renowned team, to hand-craft multiple sets and over twenty puppets; three of which were different versions of the Monster himself, along with the girl, four city slickers, four miners, four zoned out tech fans, and the crying clouds. A sprinkle of stop-motion, 2D animation and clever 3D techniques were utilised to enhance the emotional and comedic fable.

About
MORE ABOUT undefined
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1