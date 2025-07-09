Puppetry commercial directed by Johnny Kelly

Meet an unlikely pair of puppet heroes inspiring conscious consumption.





Johnny Kelly's endearing story of a young girl and a monster highlights the impact of our insatiable desire for the new and offers an alternative path.

Johnny led a group of artists including Andy Gent’s renowned team, to hand-craft multiple sets and over twenty puppets; three of which were different versions of the Monster himself, along with the girl, four city slickers, four miners, four zoned out tech fans, and the crying clouds. A sprinkle of stop-motion, 2D animation and clever 3D techniques were utilised to enhance the emotional and comedic fable.