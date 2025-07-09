Nexus Studios and directors Mighty Nice landed a knockout punch with this new work for the Austrian Federal Ministry for Climate Protection and creative agency Jung Von Matt. Running on TV, online and in cinemas, the film highlights the benefits of upgrading your heating system. In a fully CGI environment, the characters are rendered in a claymation style. This allowed Mighty Nice to take an efficient digital approach while drawing on their wealth of practical experience in stop-motion. The plasticine rendering is warm and recognisable bringing humanity and comedy to an epic battle.

