UFC - Noche UFC

UFC
09/07/2025
We joined forces with Antigravity Academy to create an unforgettable experience that fused live sports with cinematic storytelling, all showcased in the cutting-edge Sphere Las Vegas. As the global production partner, we managed every phase of this ambitious project—overseeing an extensive network of creators and partners. All led by our talented technical team, our process included using our bespoke VR app that allowed us to fully utilise the potential of the Sphere’s immersive format, and a unique pipeline to deliver the ambitious level of finishing required for this unique 16K screen.

Celebrating Mexico’s rich history, culture, and future, this series of six films, led by Oscar-nominated director Carlos López Estrada, was produced by Antigravity Academy and Nexus Studios. Premiering alongside the highly anticipated UFC 306 at Riyadh Season Noche UFC, the films featured narration by Gael García Bernal (Y tu Mamá También, The Motorcycle Diaries), sound design and immersive mix by Q Department and a score by Germaine Franco (Encanto, Coco), with direction by world-class filmmakers who pushed the boundaries of visual storytelling.

v2.25.1