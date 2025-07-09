senckađ
Coca Cola x Star Wars - Refresh Your Galaxy

Coca Cola x Star Wars
09/07/2025
10
Key characters that have brought the Star Wars saga to life on the big and small screen — from Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader to Grogu and The Mandalorian — will grace limited-edition cans and bottles of Coca‑Cola and Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar this summer as part of a global campaign celebrating the ability of shared passions to unite and uplift. 

“Coca‑Cola x Star Wars: Refresh Your Galaxy”builds on the immersive storytelling and collaborative experiences anchoring the 70-year relationship between Disney and Coca‑Cola. A series of 30 collectible package designs showcase Star Wars characters* and scenes beloved by an international, multi-generational community of fans. 

