Key characters that have brought the Star Wars saga to life on the big and small screen — from Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader to Grogu and The Mandalorian — will grace limited-edition cans and bottles of Coca‑Cola and Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar this summer as part of a global campaign celebrating the ability of shared passions to unite and uplift.

“Coca‑Cola x Star Wars: Refresh Your Galaxy”builds on the immersive storytelling and collaborative experiences anchoring the 70-year relationship between Disney and Coca‑Cola. A series of 30 collectible package designs showcase Star Wars characters* and scenes beloved by an international, multi-generational community of fans.