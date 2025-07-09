senckađ
work

Ishonch - Cool Store

Ishonch
09/07/2025
1
Credits
Add my Credit
90% of the total trade turnover in Uzbekistan falls on the bazaars.

However, we at ISHONCH, a regional retailer of household appliances in Uzbekistan, want as many people as possible to shop at our stores.

Summer daytime temperature in Uzbekistan rises to 50 degrees Celsius. And this is especially felt in the bazaars.

In 2022 , in just 3 days of extreme heat, 4 thousand people were hospitalized throughout the country due to heat strokes.

ISHONCH presents: THE COOL STORE

Using satellite heat map data, we found the hottest bazaars in Uzbekistan and equipped them with cooling sale spots.

COOL STORE is a place where you can hide from the heat in the bazaar and cool off for absolutely free

This summer season, more than 20 thousand people cooled off in our COOL STORES.

And also people in COOL STORE can buy products from the ISHONCH catalog with home delivery. Especially the products to cool down their own homes.

So the sales of appliances raised up to 19%.

And our social media were heated up by the comments with a gratitude reactions


About
v2.25.1