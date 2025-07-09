Context:

In its advertising campaign this past summer, ISHONCH – a retailer of household appliances in Uzbekistan – shared stories of ordinary people and their real-life experiences during the scorching temperatures of the recent heatwave.

These are the stories of those who cook fragrant pilaf on an open fire even in the hottest weather, those who crave the freedom of a road trip even without air conditioning while prioritizing passengers’ safety, and those who host joyous weddings and celebrations, filling life with laughter and love.

Idea:

We want to say to these heroes: "Charchamang" (which literally means “Don't get tired”)! This greeting expresses deep gratitude for hard work and can be heard everywhere, especially in the summer heat. We hope that they don’t get tired because during the day they don’t even have time to cool off. Only in the evening can they relax and regain their strength for tomorrow’s exploits, cooling off with air conditioning from ISHONCH.

Why we filmed it this way:

To reinforce this message, we used a shooting approach that is not typical of advertisements. Equipped with several handycam cameras and filming for several days in natural locations, we documented the life of Uzbekistan’s people in the summer heat. The jagged edit cut captures the atmosphere of the hustle and bustle of Uzbekistan’s streets, demonstrating that even in summer there is no time for rest. The glare of the sun, hard shadows, and yellow hues used in color correction convey the desired effect of a scorching, hot sun. In contrast, as soon as a person appears at home, in the cool comfort of ISHONCH’s air conditioning, the video sequence calms down, emphasizing the immediate transition to relaxation.

Why we chose this music:

For the first time, a mass audience in Uzbekistan heard a techno remake of familiar folk music, making this advertisement stand out.

The edgy techno sound combined with the jagged edit cut gave a visual and auditory image of a techno party under the burning sun. Watching and listening to the video, you want to say to its heroes: "Charchamang - Don't get tired", a refrain that sounds at the climax of the music. The use of traditional instruments conveys the national culture of Uzbekistan. The music was performed by LOUD373, a dynamic new part of Uzbekistan’s electronic music scene, and was their debut for a mass audience.







