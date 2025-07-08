Challenge

Over 10 years, Apex Driving Events have earned the reputation of delivering industry-leading testing events for professional teams competing in the upper-echelons of world motorsport. The brand spoke specifically to these events, but they needed a brand that was forward-looking, allowing them the runway to expand their offering dramatically into other verticals within Motorsport.

But the brand needed to retain what made Apex, Apex. An un-paralleled depth of understanding around what Motorsport teams & drivers needed from Testing events and furthermore, combined with an elevated attention to detail to craft premium experiences that set a new bar in the industry.



Solution

Enter Apex One. The team had built a reputation of obsessive attention to detail towards all aspects of the driver and team experience. We distilled this passionate obsession down to a single promise: 'Every second counts’, which flows through every aspect of the new brand architecture. As a brand, Apex One stands out amongst the racing landscape with an entirely ownable framework which enables the brand to expand their offering in years to come towards a complete 360 degree offering for top tier motorsport teams and drivers.