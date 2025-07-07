



Historically, Lithuania has struggled with high rates of alcohol consumption and related harm. However, overall alcohol use has been declining. Despite this progress, alarming trends remain: every seventh child is introduced to alcohol at home—by their own family. This practice is often seen as a "safe" way to expose children to drinking, but research shows that parental involvement in a child’s first drink does not reduce the risks. This film challenges that belief. This film is a reminder that there is so much more you can share with your child than just their first glass of beer or wine.



