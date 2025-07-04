senckađ
HBO Max - Branded Merchandise

HBO Max
04/07/2025
After successful launches in the US and LATAM, the much-loved streaming service that has delivered countless iconic series is now available to a European audience. We were thrilled to have partnered with Warner Bros. Discovery on this exciting launch by providing a full end-to-end service for Branded Merchandise products.

From sourcing, compiling and fulfilment, our team delivered large quantities of 39 product types, to 19 different countries to support the launch events.

"Working with APS Group has been great - the team are creative and innovative and very responsive to any queries. They were able to provide exactly what we needed, and the products delighted our audience across all launch activities. Thank you to the team and all involved in making this launch run smoothly"
Darina Cisneros, Marketing Manager at WBD.

