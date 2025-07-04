senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
work

Isle of Harris - Hearach Whiskey Launch

Isle of Harris
04/07/2025
3
Share
EMBED
EMBED WITH CREDITS
Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

We have worked in partnership with the Isle of Harris Distillery since 2014, starting with a project to update the luxurious packaging for the unique Isle of Harris Gin. With our collaboration deepening over the years, we were the perfect partner to help launch their Hearach Whiskey.

Our mission was to craft luxury packaging to show off the exquisite new Isle of Harris Hearach whisky bottle, focusing on detail and creating an immersive customer experience. We were also asked to produce a film about the brand, orchestrate the online teaser launch, and curate the launch event's visual ambiance.

The essence of Isle of Harris whisky is deeply reflective of its island origin and the remarkable individuals who craft it. We drew upon the symbolism of Harris tweed weaving to convey this profound connection. The packaging visually articulates the brand DNA - people and place woven together. 

Our attention to the brand extended far beyond the packaging design. We crafted the Hearach branding, developed comprehensive communications and crafted a wide array of marketing materials with the brand identity, "two spirits, one purpose", serving as the cornerstone of the brands identity and weaving a conceptual thread between the two products.

The results were a stunning packaging design that authentically represents the Isle of Harris, blending the essence of its people and unique location with exquisite attention to detail. The only launch realised an overwhelming response, selling out online on the morning of its release. 

About
MORE ABOUT undefined
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1