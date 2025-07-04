We have worked in partnership with the Isle of Harris Distillery since 2014, starting with a project to update the luxurious packaging for the unique Isle of Harris Gin. With our collaboration deepening over the years, we were the perfect partner to help launch their Hearach Whiskey.



Our mission was to craft luxury packaging to show off the exquisite new Isle of Harris Hearach whisky bottle, focusing on detail and creating an immersive customer experience. We were also asked to produce a film about the brand, orchestrate the online teaser launch, and curate the launch event's visual ambiance.



The essence of Isle of Harris whisky is deeply reflective of its island origin and the remarkable individuals who craft it. We drew upon the symbolism of Harris tweed weaving to convey this profound connection. The packaging visually articulates the brand DNA - people and place woven together.



Our attention to the brand extended far beyond the packaging design. We crafted the Hearach branding, developed comprehensive communications and crafted a wide array of marketing materials with the brand identity, "two spirits, one purpose", serving as the cornerstone of the brands identity and weaving a conceptual thread between the two products.



The results were a stunning packaging design that authentically represents the Isle of Harris, blending the essence of its people and unique location with exquisite attention to detail. The only launch realised an overwhelming response, selling out online on the morning of its release.

