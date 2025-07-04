​abrdn were looking for a Creative Partner who could offer a flexible hybrid model that was transparent, would deliver efficiencies, could flex up and down to accommodate changing requirements and who would act as global brand guardians. They wanted to consolidate a large roster of creative and production partners, both internally and externally, to simply the process and enable better quality output.

Our Hybrid agency delivers a wide range of services,driven by a team of 13, including: creative, artwork, videography, animation, podcasts, copywriting, and creative account management. We utilised an additional team of 25 specialists to roll out a new rebrand project for abrdn in 2021.

During 2021 we delivered the following results:

2,888 studio briefs

Acknowledgement of brief within 1 hour of receipt. Larger, bespoke projects are assessed with estimated costs and timings provided within 2 days



134 animations and videos​

Brief to storyboard, 4 working days

Build and edit, 5 working days



73 podcasts



74 creative projects

10 working days from approved brief



1,102 artwork items

Single page amends , 1 working day

Multiple page alterations, 2 working days (up to 16 pages)

Higher volume amends, by agreement



163 images sourced for social media









