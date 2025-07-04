senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
work

aberdeen - Hybrid Agency

aberdeen
04/07/2025
4
Share
EMBED
EMBED WITH CREDITS
Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

abrdn were looking for a Creative Partner who could offer a flexible hybrid model that was transparent, would deliver efficiencies, could flex up and down to accommodate changing requirements and who would act as global brand guardians. They wanted to consolidate a large roster of creative and production partners, both internally and externally, to simply the process and enable better quality output.

Our Hybrid agency delivers a wide range of services,driven by a team of 13, including: creative, artwork, videography, animation, podcasts, copywriting, and creative account management. We utilised an additional team of 25 specialists to roll out a new rebrand project for abrdn in 2021.

During 2021 we delivered the following results:

2,888 studio briefs
Acknowledgement of brief within 1 hour of receipt. Larger, bespoke projects are assessed with estimated costs and timings provided within 2 days

134 animations and videos

Brief to storyboard, 4 working days
Build and edit, 5 working days

73 podcasts

74 creative projects
10 working days from approved brief

1,102 artwork items
Single page amends , 1 working day
Multiple page alterations, 2 working days (up to 16 pages)
Higher volume amends, by agreement

163 images sourced for social media



About
MORE ABOUT undefined
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1