abrdn were looking for a Creative Partner who could offer a flexible hybrid model that was transparent, would deliver efficiencies, could flex up and down to accommodate changing requirements and who would act as global brand guardians. They wanted to consolidate a large roster of creative and production partners, both internally and externally, to simply the process and enable better quality output.
Our Hybrid agency delivers a wide range of services,driven by a team of 13, including: creative, artwork, videography, animation, podcasts, copywriting, and creative account management. We utilised an additional team of 25 specialists to roll out a new rebrand project for abrdn in 2021.
During 2021 we delivered the following results:
Brief to storyboard, 4 working days
Build and edit, 5 working days
73 podcasts
74 creative projects
10 working days from approved brief
1,102 artwork items
Single page amends , 1 working day
Multiple page alterations, 2 working days (up to 16 pages)
Higher volume amends, by agreement
163 images sourced for social media