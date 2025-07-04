Trainmore approached our agency with a challenge – to create a campaign that had never been done before for a gym. We were excited to take on the challenge and began brainstorming ideas. We came up with the idea of heavy objects flying through the clouds, weightless and free, like the feeling of Spring



Trainmore’s owner Marjolijn suggested that we start the campaign indoors and progress outside, which led us to develop the campaign as a story of progression – from inside to outside, dark to light, and static to moving.



In the end, we are incredibly proud of the campaign that we created for Trainmore. It is a testament to the power of cooperation and working together towards a common goal. We are grateful for the trust and support that Trainmore showed us throughout the process, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with them in the future.



Creative Director

Martin Sweers

