Inspirational piece for Chanel Beauty by Creative Director Martin Sweers.



“The ‘Guardians of Elegance’ project unveils the intriguing world within AI systems. These endearing robots, the AI’s inner brain, come to life when a robotic arm delivers a Chanel lipstick, filling the room with their un-contained joy. This isn’t just a techy daydream; it’s a glimpse into a world where products come alive, offering a unique perspective for your brand’s story.”



